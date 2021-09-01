Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 58,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,924,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $613.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 271,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 187,925 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

