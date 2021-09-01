Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 58,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,924,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $613.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
