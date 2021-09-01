WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. 1,181,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,575. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,676,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,680,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.