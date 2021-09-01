Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $482.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

