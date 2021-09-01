William F. Truscott Sells 19,522 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AMP opened at $272.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average of $247.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

