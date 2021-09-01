WINk Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.09 or 0.00536486 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.