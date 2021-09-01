WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.25

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 34236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,074.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

