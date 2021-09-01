Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price Up 9.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workday traded as high as $270.84 and last traded at $269.89. Approximately 2,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,735,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.76.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,251 shares of company stock valued at $29,610,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,517.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

