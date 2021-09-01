World Token (WORLD) Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $74,758.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,809,783 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

