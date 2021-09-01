Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declares $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

