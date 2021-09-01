Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $197,597.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $197,597.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

