WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,740. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

