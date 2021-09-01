Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $541.04

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.04 ($7.07) and traded as high as GBX 563 ($7.36). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 13,899 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £108.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 542.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 498.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

