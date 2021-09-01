X-CASH Trading 29.9% Higher This Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $882.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

