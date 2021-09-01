Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.82. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 44.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

