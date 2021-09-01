Xiotri (XIOT) Price Tops $176.79

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $176.79 or 0.00361968 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $781,044.39 and $752.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00843436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049433 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

