Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $21.37

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $20.90. Xperi shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 1,093 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

