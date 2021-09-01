Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YAMHF. CLSA lowered shares of Yamaha Motor from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

YAMHF opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.49. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

