YEE (YEE) Market Cap Tops $2.35 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. YEE has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.00831816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048770 BTC.

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

