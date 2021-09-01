YFIVE FINANCE Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,536.20 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 61.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $141,536.20 and $117,095.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 82.2% against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $6.27 or 0.00012603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00132011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00815783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048887 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

