Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Youdao stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,754.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Youdao worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
