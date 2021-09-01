Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Youdao stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,754.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Youdao worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

