Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. 2,148,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,934. Yum China has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,756,000 after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Yum China by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

