Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post $2.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $14.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 106,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,181. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

