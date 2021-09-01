Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $721.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post sales of $721.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.07 million. CAE reported sales of $528.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

