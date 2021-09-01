Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,642,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,504. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

