Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.