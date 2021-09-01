Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.63. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

GSL opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

