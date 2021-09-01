Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post $18.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $86.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.81 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

