Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $93.17. 1,438,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

