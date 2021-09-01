Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 139,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.