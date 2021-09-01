Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post $25.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $210.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

