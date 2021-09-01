Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 12,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,695. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,945,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,783,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

