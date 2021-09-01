Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post sales of $60.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $61.73 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $64.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $250.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $267.82 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

MDXG opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

