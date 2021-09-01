Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $666.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $666.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.31 million to $670.33 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Primerica by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Primerica by 57.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 5.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Primerica by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,506. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.