Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $666.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $666.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.31 million to $670.33 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.
PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Primerica by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Primerica by 57.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 5.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Primerica by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,506. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
