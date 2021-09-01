Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.