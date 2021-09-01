Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPPI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $388.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

