Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.42 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

