Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post sales of $146.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $572.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 126.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

