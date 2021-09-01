Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 32,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,146. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.