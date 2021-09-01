Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,982 shares of company stock worth $2,766,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter worth $103,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. 76,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

