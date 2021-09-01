Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $280.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.51 million. Zumiez posted sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,600. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 145.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,859 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

