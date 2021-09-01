Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

