Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Strong Sell

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,453. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,406,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

