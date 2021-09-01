Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Hold

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $16.20.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
