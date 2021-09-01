Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Hold

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $3,350,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

