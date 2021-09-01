Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to “Hold”

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

BMA opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

