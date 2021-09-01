Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to “Hold”

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $78.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.