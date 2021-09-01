Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to Strong-Buy

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

