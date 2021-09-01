Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

FRA:ZAL opened at €93.80 ($110.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.68. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

