Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $45,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,338,286. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $587.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

