Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $592.27

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $592.27 and last traded at $591.42, with a volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $578.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,338,286. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 368.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

