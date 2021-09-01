Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 171,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zhongchao in the second quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhongchao in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zhongchao in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

